Nationals Rookie Cole Henry Earns First Career Save

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cole Henry made his mark in Major League Baseball on Thursday night by earning his first career save as the Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2.

As the game progressed into the ninth inning, Henry, a rookie reliever, was informed by bullpen coach Ricky Bones to prepare for his debut closing performance. Interim manager Miguel Cairo had utilized new closer Jose A. Ferrer in the eighth against the heart of the Phillies lineup, leaving Henry ready to seal the win.

“I was just preparing mentally,” Henry said. “And hopefully whenever they call the phone, it was gonna be me to do it.” His anticipation paid off as he successfully navigated a tense situation in front of the home crowd at Nationals Park.

In his ninth-inning appearance, Henry faced a challenge after allowing a leadoff single to Max Kepler. Despite the pressure of a tying run on third base with Trea Turner at the plate, Henry struck out the former Nationals star. His success was crucial to the victory.

“It feels a lot different, I think just that first time going out there,” Henry reflected after the game. “Maybe next time there will be a little less nerves. But, no, it was awesome.”

Cairo expressed confidence in Henry, who has surged into a setup role this season. “Cole has been amazing,” Cairo said. “He’s been doing an excellent job as someone you can rely on.”

Henry was drafted in the second round by the Nationals in 2020 but faced setbacks due to injuries. After thoracic outlet surgery in 2022, he transitioned to a relief pitcher this year. So far, he has made 47 appearances this season, posting a 3.65 ERA.

“After the past few years, it just means a little extra to me,” Henry added. “It was just really cool to go out there and do it and shut it down for the first time.”