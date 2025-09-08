Nationals Seek Momentum in Miami After Chicago Success

MIAMI, Florida – The Washington Nationals are poised to continue their winning streak as they open a four-game series against the Miami Marlins tonight at loanDepot Park. Following a successful weekend in Chicago, where they took two out of three games from the Cubs, the Nationals are looking to build on their momentum.

Cade Cavalli, who recently earned his second career win by striking out six batters in a five-inning game against the Marlins, will take the mound for Washington. The right-hander hopes to replicate that success against a Miami team that he faced just last week.

Janson Junk, the Marlins’ starter, has had success of his own against the Nationals, shutting them out over 5 2/3 innings back in June. This matchup sets the stage for an intriguing clash as both teams seek crucial victories.

The Nationals secured a thrilling win yesterday thanks to a pinch-hit three-run homer from Josh Bell. This win showcased the depth of the Nationals’ lineup, with contributions from Robert Hassell III, CJ Abrams, James Wood, Daylen Lile, and Brady House in the pivotal ninth inning.

With only 20 games remaining this season, the Nationals find themselves with 58 wins to date and are focused on avoiding a 100-loss season. They need to achieve a record of at least 5-15 in their final stretch to meet that goal. The Nats have set their sights on September as a time to boost their numbers, especially aiming to approach the 72 wins projected by Vegas.

The team’s lineup features CJ Abrams leading off with James Wood batting second, a configuration that fans have been anticipating for weeks. Despite struggles this season, improvements have been noted in both offensive and defensive gameplays.

Tonight’s game is set to start at 6:40 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on MASN and MLB.tv, with radio coverage on 106.7 FM and in Spanish on 87.7 FM. The atmosphere tonight is expected to be starkly different from the warm crowds in Chicago, as Miami is currently experiencing heavy rainfall.