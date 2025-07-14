Nationals Select Shortstop Willits First Overall in MLB Draft Shock

ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals made a surprising choice in the 2025 MLB Draft by selecting shortstop Eli Willits first overall on Sunday. Willits, the son of former MLB outfielder Reggie Willits, stood out despite not being the most famous player available.

Many expected the Nationals to pick Ethan Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who was also considered a top prospect. “I’m excited, thankful to the Nationals organization for giving me this chance… I’m ready to get to work,” Willits told MLB Network after the announcement.

This historic decision follows a week of significant changes for the Nationals, including the firing of president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo. This major move signaled a new direction for the team as they prepared to draft the first overall pick.

While Holliday was a top contender, the Nationals focused their options on Willits and collegiate left-hander Kade Anderson, ultimately choosing Willits, who reclassified for the draft at just 17 years old. Experts believe the Nationals may have negotiated a deal to enhance their bonus pool for later picks with Willits’s selection.

Willits had an impressive high school season, boasting a .473 batting average with 14 doubles, eight home runs, and 47 stolen bases for Fort Cobb-Broxton High School. He faced off against Holliday’s Stillwater High School earlier this season, showcasing his skills against other top prospects.

The slot value for the No. 1 pick is approximately $11.075 million. As the Nationals continue to reshape their franchise, all eyes will be on Willits as they hope to develop his talent into a key player for the future.