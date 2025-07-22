Nationals Sign Eli Willits to Record $8.2 Million Deal

Atlanta, GA – The Washington Nationals signed first overall draft pick Eli Willits to an $8.2 million bonus on July 20, 2025. This bonus sets a record for high school players, surpassing the previous mark of $8.19 million paid to Jackson Holliday by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

Willits, a shortstop, is eager to make an impact in the Major Leagues. He shared his aspirations during a news conference, stating, ‘I’ve set a goal to be in the big leagues by the time I’m 20, and that’s something I’m really excited to do. Hopefully, I get out there and start playing well, and that can be something I can accomplish in the next few years.’

Before the Nationals’ game against the San Diego Padres, Willits participated in batting practice. He is scheduled to travel to West Palm Beach, Fla., to begin workouts on Sunday. The team has not yet determined which level he will start his professional career.

This past season, Willits excelled at Fort Cobb-Broxton High in Oklahoma, boasting a batting average of .473 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, and 47 steals.

Adding to his baseball legacy, Willits is the son of Reggie Willits, who played for the Los Angeles Angels and had career stats of .258 with 58 RBIs over 414 games from 2006 to 2011.

Eli Willits is the third player to be chosen as the No. 1 overall pick for the Nationals since the franchise relocated to Washington in 2005, following Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper in 2010.