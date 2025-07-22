Sports
Nationals Sign Eli Willits to Record $8.2 Million Deal
Atlanta, GA – The Washington Nationals signed first overall draft pick Eli Willits to an $8.2 million bonus on July 20, 2025. This bonus sets a record for high school players, surpassing the previous mark of $8.19 million paid to Jackson Holliday by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.
Willits, a shortstop, is eager to make an impact in the Major Leagues. He shared his aspirations during a news conference, stating, ‘I’ve set a goal to be in the big leagues by the time I’m 20, and that’s something I’m really excited to do. Hopefully, I get out there and start playing well, and that can be something I can accomplish in the next few years.’
Before the Nationals’ game against the San Diego Padres, Willits participated in batting practice. He is scheduled to travel to West Palm Beach, Fla., to begin workouts on Sunday. The team has not yet determined which level he will start his professional career.
This past season, Willits excelled at Fort Cobb-Broxton High in Oklahoma, boasting a batting average of .473 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, and 47 steals.
Adding to his baseball legacy, Willits is the son of Reggie Willits, who played for the Los Angeles Angels and had career stats of .258 with 58 RBIs over 414 games from 2006 to 2011.
Eli Willits is the third player to be chosen as the No. 1 overall pick for the Nationals since the franchise relocated to Washington in 2005, following Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper in 2010.
Recent Posts
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon
- Kentucky Congressman Jamie Comer Faces Scrutiny Over National Investigations
- Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
- England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal
- Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges