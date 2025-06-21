WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals ended their 11-game losing streak with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies Thursday evening at Nationals Park. James Wood hit a pair of two-run homers, including a game-winner in the 11th inning.

With one out and an automatic runner on third base, Wood drove a 1-0 pitch from Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander to center field for his 20th home run of the season. This marked Wood’s fourth multi-homer game as a major leaguer, having achieved the feat twice last September.

The Nationals took an early lead when Wood homered in the fourth inning against Dollander, putting them up 2-0. However, the Rockies rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning. A single and an error by Nationals second baseman Arcia allowed Colorado to score two runs.

Williams, the Nationals starter, struggled but managed to keep the game tied, allowing two runs on eight hits across 5 1/3 innings. Dollander, who was making his major league debut, allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

Colorado took the lead in the 11th after Williams departed, but Nationals pitcher Jordan Weems successfully retired the next three batters to secure the win. This victory was particularly important for the Nationals, as they faced the worst record in baseball.

Eight of Colorado’s 17 wins this month have come, making them a noticeably competitive team despite their overall record. Looking ahead, the Nationals have not confirmed a starter for their upcoming game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

James Wood’s performance further solidified his reputation. He has now recorded 11 home runs this season with an exit velocity of over 110 miles per hour, tying him for the league lead with Shohei Ohtani. Wood’s ability to hit powerful home runs demonstrates his growth as a young hitter in the league.