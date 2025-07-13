Nationals Surprise With First Overall Pick in 2025 MLB Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Major League Baseball Draft began on July 13, 2025, with the Washington Nationals making headlines by selecting shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick.

Willits, son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, is regarded as one of the best prospects of the year. At only 17 years old, he brings a strong hit tool and solid contact ability, though questions remain about his future power potential. Surprisingly, the Nationals opted for Willits over other top prospects like Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson.

Analysts believe that selecting Willits may allow the Nationals to save on bonus money, potentially freeing them to make future splashes later in the draft. ESPN’s Dan Mullen noted, “Washington surprised everyone with this pick, showing their confidence in Willits’ upside.”

The Los Angeles Angels followed by selecting college pitcher Tyler Bremner, signifying a trend toward college prospects in this draft. Bremner boasts a strong fastball and impressive strikeout numbers, making him a quick-development option for the Angels.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners picked Kade Anderson third overall. Anderson had a stellar season at LSU, culminating in a standout performance at the College World Series, where he led his team to victory while earning the Most Outstanding Player award.

Ethan Holliday, son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, was drafted fourth by the Colorado Rockies. At 6-foot-4 and built for power, he is expected to develop into a significant asset for the Rockies.

In the fifth slot, the St. Louis Cardinals secured college pitcher Liam Doyle, who offers a powerful fastball that may prove beneficial in the major leagues. Mullen commented on Doyle’s potential, stating, “If everything clicks, he could solidify a spot in the future Cardinals rotation.”

The first day of the draft showcased a mix of prep and college talent, with experts anticipating various steals and notable player movements as teams continued to shape their rosters for the future.