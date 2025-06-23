Business
Nationwide Boycott Targets McDonald’s Over Corporate Practices
CHICAGO, Ill. — A nationwide boycott of McDonald’s has been called for by The People’s Union USA. The protest is set to take place from June 24 to June 30 and encourages Americans to refrain from dining at the fast-food chain.
Organizers behind the boycott are protesting against the company’s tax practices, wage policies, and what they describe as monopolistic behavior. Their aim is to promote local businesses and demand accountability from large corporations.
This boycott follows similar movements against major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon. According to agricultural market expert DTN, the boycott could potentially affect demand for beef and pork products in the near term.
McDonald’s is the largest purchaser of beef in the United States, consuming approximately 800 million pounds per year. This amounts to about 2.2 million pounds of beef consumed daily across their global locations.
As of now, McDonald’s has not issued a response regarding the upcoming boycott.
