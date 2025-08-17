Nationwide Protest as Families Demand Release of Hostages in Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel – Thousands of Israelis gathered on August 17, 2025, to protest for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The demonstration coincided with a general strike organized by the October Council, which represents families of the hostages and victims of the October 7, 2023, massacre.

The strike began at 6:29 a.m., marking the time the Hamas attack occurred nearly two years ago. Participants set up protests at various intersections across the country, distributing yellow ribbons as a symbol of hope for the hostages, which the Hostages and Missing Families Forum highlighted.

The October Council planned events throughout the day, including a press statement from Sarona Market at 7 a.m. and a photography exhibition at Hostages Square from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family members of the hostages shared stories and speeches at scheduled times.

“We are close to the point of no return,” stated the forum, urging the public to join the strike. “Our loved ones have no time.” Family member Dana Silverman-Siton addressed the crowd, expressing her anger at the government for failing to secure the release of hostages. “Nothing is normal in a country where families don’t know if they’ll get their loved ones back,” she said, urging immediate action.

Local councils, universities, and businesses supported the strike. While the Histadrut labor union refrained from joining, they expressed solidarity with the protestors. A significant number of businesses announced plans to allow their employees to participate in the demonstrations.

In addition to the main events in Tel Aviv, protests were scheduled in locations across Israel, including Haifa and Kfar Saba, alongside convoys from various regions converging in the capital city for a planned evening rally at Hostages Square.

The growing unrest comes as Hamas holds 50 hostages, including victims of the October 7 attack, prompting families to rally for their return. “When they were taken, the state promised to bring them home,” Silverman-Siton added, reflecting the sentiment of many involved in the protests.

As tensions rise, the Israeli government remains divided on how to address hostage negotiations, further complicating the situation.