Nationwide Protests Against Avelo Airlines on Busy Travel Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year, saw protests against Avelo Airlines at BNA airport and over 20 other airports across the nation. Activists advocating for immigration rights gathered at the Nashville airport, holding signs and chanting to draw attention from travelers.

Mike Lacy, an organizer with the Nashville Boycott Avelo Movement, stated, “There are over 20 cities in the United States participating in a national protest this weekend of the airline Avelo.” He and the Stop Avelo Coalition are calling for a boycott of the airline, alleging that Avelo has a contract with ICE to assist in deportation flights.

Lacy explained the group’s stance, saying, “We’re not asking you to give money. We’re asking you to not give money.” However, when contacted for their response, Avelo Airlines denied these claims. Communications manager Courtney Goff emphasized that Avelo does not have a contract with either the Department of Homeland Security or ICE.

In her statements, Goff said, “Avelo does not have a contract with DHS/ICE and we have no idea how this false statement keeps getting publicized without any fact-checking.” She specified that while Avelo does fly charters for various government branches, it does not have a formal agreement with ICE.

Regarding the protests, Goff acknowledged, “We recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble.” She reiterated Avelo’s commitment to safety and service for the “over 8.3 million customers across the country” who utilize their flights.

The Department of Homeland Security has been contacted for further clarification, and responses will be added as they are received.