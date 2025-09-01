Nationwide Protests Planned for Labor Day Amid Rising Tensions in California

Los Angeles, CA — Labor Day 2025 will see a series of nationwide protests, with a strong emphasis on events in Southern California. Unions and activist groups are mobilizing to demand protections for working-class programs as the effects of federal policy changes take their toll.

This year’s holiday comes against a backdrop of major issues, including cuts to Medicaid and ongoing immigration raids under the Trump administration. Labor groups view this day of action as critical to highlight these challenges faced by their members.

The protests are being organized under the rallying cry: “Slash care, scapegoat immigrants, raid public dollars, and divide working people for profit.” In June, tens of thousands took to the streets in Southern California, reflecting growing discontent with federal policies.

Demonstrators have planned numerous events in the Los Angeles area, with gatherings set for locations such as Culver City and Long Beach. A complete list of the actions scheduled can typically be found on union websites.

Key protests include events in Rancho Cucamonga at Civic Center Drive & Haven Avenue, starting at 10 a.m. The rally in Pasadena will be held at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while Santa Ana will host a gathering at the Santa Ana Zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest federation of unions, is leading this coordinated effort. They aim to safeguard critical programs like Medicaid and Social Security for working Americans as part of the “Workers over Billionaires” campaign.

This press release detailing the protests highlights the urgent need for community support, as recent cuts to federal funding for public media have also affected local journalism capabilities. Activists encourage residents to participate and lend their voices to these pressing issues affecting workers in their regions.

