Natural Grocers to Reopen Remodeled Store in Centennial

Centennial, Colorado – Natural Grocers will reopen its newly remodeled store located at 6774 S. University Blvd. on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. This store, which is situated across from The Streets at SouthGlenn shopping center, was initially opened in 2010 and has been closed for renovations.

The remodel includes a brighter and more open interior, as well as new features such as a ‘super-sized’ department for supplements, an expanded section for organic produce, and updated body care product displays. The checkout lanes have been modernized, and there will be a new nutrition education center, as stated in a company news release.

Raquel Isely, vice president of Marketing for Natural Grocers, expressed excitement about the reopening. “Our good4u Crew has had the pleasure of serving Centennial and its surrounding communities for almost 15 years at this location,” she said. “We look forward to celebrating this remodel with ‘old friends’ who have shopped with us since the beginning, as well as welcoming new customers to the Natural Grocers family in a fun, festive atmosphere.”

Founded in 1955 in Golden, Colorado, Natural Grocers operates about 170 stores nationwide. The renovation aims to enhance customer experience by providing a more engaging shopping environment, showcasing the store’s commitment to health and wellness.