Navajo Bull Rider Spud Jones Passes Away at 36

WINDOW ROCK, N.M. — The Native American rodeo community is mourning the loss of Spud Jones, a celebrated Navajo bull rider who passed away peacefully on July 4, 2025, after battling health issues.

Jones will be laid to rest on Friday, July 14, with a service at The Door Christian Fellowship Church at 10 a.m. in Gallup. Burial will follow at Tohatchi Community Cemetery, with a reception at Twin Lakes Chapter House.

Spud Jones was recognized as the first Navajo to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 2008, finishing 13th in the PRCA world standings that year. His significant achievement was highlighted by earning over $27,000 at the world finals, bringing his total earnings close to $100,000.

He is survived by his parents, J.W. and Michaelene, and his three sisters, Twila, Mikala, and Fallon. Jones’ family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post. “With great sadness, we the family of Spud Jones announce his death on July 4, 2025. You knew he had a big heart, a strong spirit, and a presence that will be deeply missed,” they wrote.

Tributes have flooded in for Jones. Diné rodeo announcer Jacob Todechine expressed his admiration, writing, “Everyone wanted to be like Spud Jones. He inspired many to ride and carry themselves with pride,” on social media.

Tuff Hedeman, a former PBR and PRCA bull rider, shared his condolences on Facebook, saying, “Our rodeo family has been hit with another loss. Spud Jones, gone too soon. My condolences go out to all his family and friends.”

Jones’ titles within the PRCA include notable wins at the National Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, the Lea County Fair & Rodeo in Lovington, N.M., and the Dodge Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo in Las Cruces.

While the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, it has been reported that he passed away in his sleep following health struggles. Friends and fans have shared memories and condolences online, commemorating his legacy and the impact he had on the rodeo community.