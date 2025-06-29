News
Navajo Nation Fire Expands to 1,800 Acres, Evacuations Ordered
GALLUP, N.M. — A wildfire on the Navajo Nation is rapidly expanding. The Oak Ridge Fire has grown to an estimated 1,800 acres as of Sunday afternoon. The Bureau of Indian Affairs reports that the fire remains zero-percent contained.
As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 55 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze. A Regional Critical Incident Management Team, consisting of various federal and state agencies, is expected to take over firefighting efforts by Sunday evening. This information was announced in a social media post by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.
Evacuations have been issued for certain areas in St. Michaels, located northwest of Gallup. Residents in this area, along with those living along roads 603, 604, 605, and the Navajo Telecommunications Road, are required to leave their homes. Additionally, residents of Hunters Point have been placed on “ready-state” evacuation status.
Pine Springs Road off Highway 264 has also been closed as a precautionary measure. Authorities are urging locals to stay tuned for further updates regarding the fire and evacuation orders.
