Business
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Jumps 6.1% on Nvidia Licensing News
NEW YORK, NY — Navitas Semiconductor shares surged by 6.1% in Tuesday’s trading session, driven by news that Nvidia received licensing approval to sell its H20 artificial intelligence processor in China. The increase in Navitas stock comes amid a 0.4% decline for the S&P 500 and a 0.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite.
The stock reached a peak of 10.7% before settling down. Over the last three months, Navitas has seen a remarkable 259% increase, primarily due to its partnership with Nvidia, a leader in AI hardware.
Nvidia confirmed today that it received notification from the Trump administration granting the necessary licensing approval for its H20 processor. This news has not only propelled Nvidia’s valuation to record highs but has also positively affected other semiconductor companies, including Navitas.
In its latest quarterly report, Navitas projected sales between $14 million and $15 million for the quarter ending in June. The company’s guidance indicated an adjusted gross margin of approximately 38.5% for the same period, with earnings results expected next month.
With a market capitalization now at about $1.2 billion, Navitas is valued at around 19 times its expected sales for the year. Thanks to its association with Nvidia, the company is currently enjoying a premium valuation, although market observers caution that its stock remains risky. Experts believe that the partnership could open significant opportunities for Navitas in the gallium nitride and silicon carbide power semiconductor markets, particularly in data centers.
Recent Posts
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon