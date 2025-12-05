Navy Pilot Escapes Friendly Fire Incident in Red Sea

Washington, D.C. — A U.S. Navy pilot recounted the terrifying moment he ejected from his fighter jet after it was mistakenly shot down by an American warship in the Red Sea. This incident, which occurred on December 22, 2024, has raised significant concerns regarding friendly fire protocols within the U.S. military.

The command investigation, reviewed by Business Insider prior to its public release, found that the crew of the USS Gettysburg misidentified two Navy fighter jets as cruise missiles launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. In a tragic miscalculation, the warship fired surface-to-air missiles, resulting in the destruction of one F/A-18 and nearly striking a second.

Both aviators aboard the downed F/A-18, part of Strike Fighter Squadron 11 (VFA-11) known as the “Red Rippers,” ejected safely from the aircraft valued at approximately $60 million. They reported seeing a missile launched at them and had mere moments to react. The pilot stated he saw his “life flash before his eyes” as they ejected just before impact.

Further details from the investigation revealed that the friendly fire incident could have had catastrophic consequences. In addition to the jet that was shot down, another U.S. fighter narrowly avoided a similar fate when a missile was launched at it. The crew of that aircraft issued multiple mayday calls as the missile chased their plane but ultimately evaded it.

A crew commander observed that there were no warning signals before the missiles were fired. The command investigation identified a range of failures that contributed to the incident, including planning deficiencies and poor situational awareness among the crew on the Gettysburg.

The investigation noted that earlier in the deployment, the Navy recognized significant operational difficulties with the Gettysburg’s systems affecting interoperability, mission management, and weapon coordination. As a result, the captain of the Gettysburg had limited understanding of the battlefield dynamics at the time of the incident.

This friendly fire incident was not an isolated event during the Red Sea operation. Earlier in February 2024, a friendly missile incident involving a German warship was also recorded, although the missiles did not reach their target due to a radar malfunction.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby stated that the Navy is committed to learning from such events, emphasizing the need for continued investment in personnel and training to ensure the readiness of U.S. forces.