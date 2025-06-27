Navy Renames Ship from Harvey Milk to Oscar V. Peterson

WASHINGTON (AP) — On Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Navy ship USNS Harvey Milk will be renamed the USNS Oscar V. Peterson. This decision is part of a broader initiative to remove political influence from the naming of naval vessels.

Hegseth stated, “We are taking the politics out of ship naming. This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration. Instead, we’re renaming the ship after a United States Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, as it should be.”

Oscar V. Peterson served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Battle of Coral Sea on May 7, 1942. At that time, he was serving as chief watertender on the U.S.S. Neosho.

During the battle, Peterson displayed extraordinary courage, as detailed in his Medal of Honor citation. Despite severe injuries and lack of help, he managed to close bulkhead stop valves under enemy fire, which ultimately led to his death.

Harvey Milk, the ship’s former namesake, was California’s first openly gay politician and a significant figure in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The ship was named after Milk in 2016 under the Obama administration, honoring his contributions to civil rights and his service in the Navy during the Korean War.

Milk was assassinated in November 1978, shortly after taking office, and has since been celebrated for his advocacy work. In contrast, Hegseth stressed that the renaming to Peterson is meant to reflect heroism and sacrifice without political connotations.

Reactions to the name change have been mixed. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the action, stating it was a form of discrimination against Milk’s legacy. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also condemned the decision, describing it as a “shameful, vindictive erasure” of those who strive for equality.

As the military continues to redefine its values, the Navy’s shift to renaming ships signifies a dedicated effort to focus on historical military achievements over political considerations.