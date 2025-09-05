News
Navy SEAL Mission in North Korea Failed After Civilian Encounter
WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. Navy SEALs infiltrated North Korea in early 2019 with plans to install a device to intercept communications from leader Kim Jong-un. However, the mission collapsed after they encountered a civilian fishing boat, according to a report from The New York Times.
The investigation, which included insights from two dozen sources familiar with the classified operation, revealed extensive planning for the covert mission. The SEALs, from the Red Squadron of SEAL Team 6— the same unit that killed Osama bin Laden—were tasked with sneaking onto a remote shore to gather intelligence. At the time, U.S. tensions with North Korea were escalating, with threats exchanged between President Donald Trump and Kim.
In 2018, a temporary pause in nuclear tests led to a planned summit between Trump and Kim, prompting military efforts to gather better intelligence ahead of the talks. Trump’s approval allowed U.S. military personnel to infiltrate a nation that had been preparing for potential conflict with the U.S. for years. The Joint Special Operations Command devised a comprehensive plan involving submarines, SEAL Team 6, and various military assets.
Despite the significant preparations, the SEALs faced immediate challenges as they lacked air support or intelligence from drones due to North Korean security measures. Deployed from mini-subs, they swam closer to the shore but soon encountered an unexpected obstacle.
As the SEALs approached the landing site, they noticed a small boat with three divers. In a tragic turn, the senior enlisted SEAL ordered an attack, leading to the deaths of the unarmed civilians. The team’s mission was aborted, and they disposed of the bodies before returning to their submarine.
Both Pyongyang and Washington have not commented on the incident, and it remains unclear whether North Korea was aware of the infiltration attempt. Following Biden’s inauguration in 2021, an investigation into the mission was ordered.
The Times’ report also referenced another SEAL infiltration into North Korea in 2005. North Korea continues to advance its nuclear program, reportedly possessing several dozen nuclear weapons.
