Business
Navya Nanda Joins Tim Cook at Apple’s Event Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
Cupertino, California — Apple is set to unveil its latest products at the ‘Awe-dropping’ event today, where anticipation is high for the new iPhone 17 series. Ahead of this announcement, content creators, influencers, and tech reviewers gathered at Apple Park on Monday for a meet and greet with CEO Tim Cook. Among the special guests was India’s Navya Naveli Nanda.
Nanda, 27, shared moments from her visit on Instagram, including a photo with Cook. Her posts highlighted their interactions and displayed the vibrant atmosphere at Apple Park, complete with its iconic rainbow stage. “Day 1 with Apple,” she captioned one of her images.
The event precedes Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 17, expected to feature advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. While Apple has kept details under wraps, the event title, “Awe Dropping,” hints at major product reveals. This unveiling aligns with Apple’s annual tradition of introducing new iPhones, a crucial revenue generator for the company.
Nanda is the granddaughter of Hindi film icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Unlike her family, she has chosen not to pursue a film career. Instead, she is an entrepreneur, co-founding Aara Health to address women’s health issues in India. She also leads Project Naveli, a nonprofit focused on gender equality.
The visit did not go without scrutiny; some social media users questioned her invite, asking what credentials she had to attend the event apart from her family background. Nonetheless, others praised her contributions to social causes.
As excitement builds for the iPhone 17 launch, featuring in-depth discussions about its capabilities, Nanda’s experience at Apple Park adds a personal touch to the unfolding story. Apple’s unveiling event is set to start today at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST).
