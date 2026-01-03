Nayib Bukele Open to Extending Presidency for Another Decade

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — President Nayib Bukele stated he is open to the possibility of extending his presidency for another ten years. In a video interview released by Spanish YouTuber TheGrefg on Monday, Bukele said, “If it were up to me, I would stay for 10 more years.”

Bukele, who assumed office in 2019, is currently serving a second term that critics claim is unconstitutional. He initially promised his wife he would leave politics in 2029. The next presidential election in El Salvador is scheduled for 2027, where Bukele will be able to run for a third term following a constitutional reform endorsed by Congress that removed term limits and extended presidential terms from five to six years.

Legal experts have raised questions about the constitutionality of this reform, particularly since it contradicts several articles in the country’s constitution that restrict consecutive presidential reelection. Despite these issues, Bukele won his second term in 2024 with a significant landslide victory, enjoying one of the highest approval ratings in the world largely due to his tough stance on crime.

His government has been praised for drastically lowering murder rates, although his methods have drawn criticism for human rights violations. Detractors argue that his administration has engaged in arbitrary detentions and has cracked down on civil liberties, including the detention of opposition figures and activists.

Bukele has described himself as “the world’s coolest dictator,” but insists he does not intend to establish a dictatorial rule. He stated, “It will be up to the Salvadoran people to decide whether I continue in power.”

As the political landscape shifts, the future of Bukele’s presidency remains uncertain as discussions about his potential extended term continue to unfold.