Naz Hillmon Combines Basketball Stardom with Passion for Photography

ATLANTA, Georgia — Naz Hillmon, a forward for the Atlanta Dream, is gaining recognition as a frontrunner for the WNBA‘s Sixth Player of the Year Award and is also nurturing a growing passion for photography this season.

When Hillmon isn’t making impactful plays on the basketball court, she can be found capturing the world around her through her camera lens. Her interest in photography began in high school and has only deepened throughout her professional career.

Equipped with a Sony a7 III camera — a Christmas gift from her mother — Hillmon takes her photography on every road trip with the Dream. Her boyfriend, Andrew Wells, often assists her by carrying the camera bag, allowing her to focus on her artistic endeavor.

Despite her busy schedule during the WNBA season, where she averages 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, Hillmon emphasizes the importance of having a hobby outside of basketball. “I love my job. I love basketball, but I think everybody needs a moment to step away,” she said. “Photography gives me that moment.”

Sharing her experiences, Hillmon recently spoke about her favorite shots from this season in an interview with Andscape, where she outlined the stories behind her photography.

Meanwhile, the Dream celebrated their first playoff victory since 2018 with a decisive win against the Indiana Fever on September 14, 2025. The Fever struggled with injuries and faced challenges throughout the game, but Kelsey Mitchell‘s impressive performance kept them in contention.

The teams will face off again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening, and the Fever will need to regroup quickly to compete effectively. With the WNBA playoffs in full swing, both teams are eager to make their mark. Hillmon’s dual passion for basketball and photography demonstrates her multifaceted approach to life as a professional athlete.