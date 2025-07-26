NBA Announces 2K26 All-Summer League Teams and MVP

Las Vegas, NV — The NBA revealed the All-Summer League teams for the 2026 season on July 22, 2025, showcasing standout players from this year’s event, which culminated in the Charlotte Hornets defeating the Sacramento Kings.

Kyle Filipowski of the Charlotte Hornets received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, averaging 29.3 points per game during the Summer League. Filipowski’s performance garnered attention as he shot 39.1% from three-point range. Joining him on the First Team are Nique Clifford (Sacramento Kings), David Jones-Garcia, Jordan Miller (Los Angeles Clippers), and Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Second Team featured standout performances from Ron Holland II, who averaged 21.7 points a game, along with Isaac Jones (Kings), Kon Knueppel, Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder), and KJ Simpson (Charlotte Hornets).

Holland’s play impressed many, highlighting his aggressive defense and scoring potential. He averaged 4 steals per game and demonstrated noticeable improvement in his shooting, hitting 46% from three-point range. Despite only playing three games, the Detroit Pistons pulled Holland early, suggesting they were satisfied with his development.

The Summer League serves as a platform for young talent, and while accolades may not carry significant weight, they reflect individual growth. Holland’s progress is vital as the Pistons look to strengthen their roster ahead of the upcoming season, especially with the return of Jaden Ivey and the anticipated improvements from teammates Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

As the Pistons prepare for the new season, Hollands’ ability to become a consistent player could impact the team’s performance, particularly in sharing the floor with Thompson, who is working on his shooting. If Holland can maintain his shooting percentages, he could play a significant role in the team’s strategy.