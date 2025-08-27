NBA Award Races Heat Up Ahead of New Season

NEW YORK, NY – As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, fans and analysts are closely watching the race for major awards, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. The competition is expected to be fierce as top players vie for these prestigious honors.

Last season, Nikola Jokic made headlines by becoming the first player since 2015 to win both the Finals MVP and league MVP in the same season. This upcoming season, experts believe Jokic will be a heavy favorite to win the MVP award again.

In the Rookie of the Year category, highly touted No. 1 pick is favored, but he faces stiff competition from young talents like . Votes from a Summer Forecast panel of NBA insiders showed that the top choices are already emerging, with experts ranking their picks based on player performance and potential.

The race for Defensive Player of the Year also promises excitement. Victor Wembanyama, who struggled last season due to a shoulder injury that kept him from qualifying for the award, led the league in blocks despite playing only 46 games. If he meets the league’s requirement of 65 games this season, many believe he could easily reclaim the title.

While Wembanyama is seen as a strong contender, former DPOY winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and last year’s winner, Evan Mobley, will also be in the mix. Antetokounmpo’s unique playing style and offseason changes may provide him with an advantage this season.

Among other awards, Alex Caruso remains a notable contender for Sixth Man of the Year. Although his scoring average was modest last season, his defensive contributions and team role could play a crucial role in winning the award.

In coaching, Jamahl Mosley is expected to lead the Orlando Magic toward playoff success this season, following two consecutive playoff appearances. With key player additions, expectations are high for the team, and Mosley is a frontrunner for Coach of the Year.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will remain on the top players and their performances as they aim for individual accolades while contributing to their teams’ successes.