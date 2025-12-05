Sports
NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Set for Dec. 9 and 10
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup are set to begin on December 9 and 10 as eight teams compete for a chance to reach the semifinals in Las Vegas. The tournament will feature six group winners and two wild card teams, all vying for glory in a win-or-go-home format.
The top teams from Group Play include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and New York Knicks, along with wild card teams the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Quarterfinal matches will take place at the venues of the higher-seeded teams before moving to Las Vegas for the semifinals on December 13 and the championship on December 16.
“Competition is at an all-time high. It’s emerging vs. established,” said James Jones, NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, during a media call. He noted that teams like Indiana in previous seasons have used their tournament experience to fuel success later in the season.
The Orlando Magic, who finished Group Play with an undefeated 4-0 record and +64 point differential, will compete against the Miami Heat, who earned the wild card spot after finishing 3-1 in their group. The Magic have been dominant despite the absence of star player Paolo Banchero, who has been recovering from a groin injury. Meanwhile, the Heat look to leverage their balanced offensive approach led by players such as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
In another matchup, the Toronto Raptors will take on the New York Knicks. Toronto has had a resurgence this season, currently ranking second in the Eastern Conference after an unbeaten group play. The Knicks, who are also coming off a strong group stage, secured their spot with a combination of offensive firepower from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Western Conference features a clash between the defending champion Thunder and the Suns. Oklahoma City enters the knockout stage with a stellar 21-1 record and boasts the league’s best defense and net rating. However, the Suns are facing injury concerns with Devin Booker expected to miss the match due to a groin injury.
The NBA Cup is designed to enhance fan engagement during the season and create new revenue streams for the league. Each squad will play additional regular-season games if they do not qualify for elimination rounds, increasing excitement as the tournament unfolds.
Fans can catch all the action as teams battle for a chance to advance to Las Vegas, cementing their legacies in this evolving tournament.
Recent Posts
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams