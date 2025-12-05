NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Set for Dec. 9 and 10

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

The Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup are set to begin on December 9 and 10 as eight teams compete for a chance to reach the semifinals in Las Vegas. The tournament will feature six group winners and two wild card teams, all vying for glory in a win-or-go-home format.

The top teams from Group Play include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and New York Knicks, along with wild card teams the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Quarterfinal matches will take place at the venues of the higher-seeded teams before moving to Las Vegas for the semifinals on December 13 and the championship on December 16.

“Competition is at an all-time high. It’s emerging vs. established,” said James Jones, NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, during a media call. He noted that teams like Indiana in previous seasons have used their tournament experience to fuel success later in the season.

The Orlando Magic, who finished Group Play with an undefeated 4-0 record and +64 point differential, will compete against the Miami Heat, who earned the wild card spot after finishing 3-1 in their group. The Magic have been dominant despite the absence of star player Paolo Banchero, who has been recovering from a groin injury. Meanwhile, the Heat look to leverage their balanced offensive approach led by players such as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

In another matchup, the Toronto Raptors will take on the New York Knicks. Toronto has had a resurgence this season, currently ranking second in the Eastern Conference after an unbeaten group play. The Knicks, who are also coming off a strong group stage, secured their spot with a combination of offensive firepower from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Western Conference features a clash between the defending champion Thunder and the Suns. Oklahoma City enters the knockout stage with a stellar 21-1 record and boasts the league’s best defense and net rating. However, the Suns are facing injury concerns with Devin Booker expected to miss the match due to a groin injury.

The NBA Cup is designed to enhance fan engagement during the season and create new revenue streams for the league. Each squad will play additional regular-season games if they do not qualify for elimination rounds, increasing excitement as the tournament unfolds.

Fans can catch all the action as teams battle for a chance to advance to Las Vegas, cementing their legacies in this evolving tournament.