NBA Draft 2025: Flagg Selected First as Teams Eye Surprises

MILWAUKEE, WI — The 2025 NBA Draft kicked off on June 25 with Dallas Mavericks selecting Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 pick. Flagg’s selection has set the stage for an event filled with anticipation and surprises as teams prepare for the second round on June 26.

Kam Jones of Marquette and John Tonje from Wisconsin went undrafted in the first round, while many predictions highlighted possible late-round selections for both players. The Bucks, currently holding the No. 47 pick, aim to make impactful choices in the next round.

Cooper Flagg, after being picked, spoke to the media and cut his interview short to cheer for his high school teammate Kon Knueppel, who was projected to go high in the draft. Knueppel ultimately was selected fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets, marking a historic moment as the highest drafted player from Wisconsin.

Yang Hansen‘s unexpected selection by the Memphis Grizzlies occurred shortly after; the 7-foot-2 center is set for a trade to Portland. This announcement shocked many analysts, especially as Hansen had previously worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Charlotte Hornets have been active this draft, agreeing to trade Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for a future first round pick. Williams’ previous trade deal with the Lakers fell through when the Lakers voided the trade over health concerns.

Houston also made headlines by drafting Khaman Maluach at No. 10. This selection includes a trade that will send him to Phoenix post-draft due to ongoing visa issues related to his background.

As teams anticipate the second round, NBA watchers are ready for any surprises that could unfold, reflecting the constant shifting dynamics of the draft.