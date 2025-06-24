2025 NBA Draft Predictions Heat Up Ahead of June 25 Event

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 – With just two days until the 2025 NBA Draft, the excitement surrounding the event is palpable as teams finalize their plans. Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers’ Ace Bailey are anticipated to be the first two picks, going to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

The draft takes place on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, with teams intensively preparing for potential trades and player selections. The Mavericks, who won the draft lottery with a mere 1.8% chance, are expected to select Flagg, who could be a pivotal player as the franchise aims for a playoff return following a season affected by injuries.

In San Antonio, the Spurs are reportedly set to draft Bailey, seen as a cornerstone for their future, as they build around their existing young talent. “We feel confident in our choices,” said a source close to the Spurs, confirming Bailey’s significant fit within their plans.

Trade rumors have been swirling, especially concerning the Philadelphia 76ers and their interest in a potential acquisition involving that would provide much-needed roster adjustments. “We are exploring all possible scenarios to enhance our team,” said an unnamed executive from the 76ers.

One of the most talked-about prospects, Rutgers’ Ace Bailey, has declined workout opportunities with teams, intending to secure a spot with either the Wizards, Pelicans, or Nets, all picking around sixth to eighth in the draft. This strategy could cost him significantly in contract value if he slips too far.

As the draft approaches, analysts are predicting various outcomes, with notable mentions of potential picks for teams like the Trail Blazers and Magic, who are looking for shooting and versatility to complement their current rosters. Experts suggest that Carter Bryant from Arizona may appeal to Portland at the No. 11 spot.

NBA insiders continue to track developments closely, indicating a mix of player interest and potential trades that could shake up the order as teams aim to capitalize on the upcoming selections.

The upcoming days promise significant drama ahead of the draft, setting the stage for a reshaping of many franchises as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.