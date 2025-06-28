2025 NBA Draft Predictions: Teams Eye Defensive Bigs

CHICAGO, Ill. — With the 2025 NBA Draft fast approaching, teams are shaping their strategies around potential picks. The Chicago Bulls, holding the No. 12 overall pick, are particularly focused on finding a defensive-minded center to bolster their frontcourt.

The consensus is that the top two picks will go to Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper. After that, the Bulls might consider players like Khaman Maluach, a towering 7-foot-2 center from Duke, who is known for his shot-blocking abilities. However, he is expected to be off the board by the time the Bulls pick.

Another strong candidate is Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, who averaged 14.5 points and 2.0 blocks before suffering a foot injury. His skill set and potential keep him in the conversation despite the injury risk.

Maryland’s Derik Queen could offer an interesting option if the Bulls are willing to prioritize offensive talent. He has a versatile offensive game but lacks defensive prowess, which raises concerns for teams emphasizing rim protection.

Joan Beringer, a promising 7-footer from France, also entered the draft conversation, showcasing potential for growth, but may take time to develop. Similarly, Noa Essengue, another French big, is noted for his athleticism and defensive instincts.

Additionally, the Bulls may also have their eyes on Asa Newell and Danny Wolf, underscoring their intent to add versatility and skill to the frontcourt. Newell is noted for his impressive vertical leap, while Wolf brings ball-handling skills as a bigger player.

The Bulls’ draft choices this year may significantly impact their roster’s future direction. As the draft draws near, Chicago’s management remains strategizing, considering trades and other scenarios that could reshape their lineup.

The NBA Draft is set to begin Wednesday, June 28, and the Bulls will be poised to make a crucial decision at No. 12.