NBA Draft Rumors Heat Up as Spurs Eye Dylan Harper

San Antonio, Texas — As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, all signs point to the Spurs selecting Dylan Harper from Rutgers with the second overall pick. With two days left until the draft, the team’s decision has drawn much attention.

The Spurs, who recently won the NBA championship, have been rumored to be fielding trade offers for their pick, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin O’Connor. However, it would take an exceptional offer to convince them to part with it, making Harper the likely choice.

Harper’s talent is recognized widely, and he is currently favored to be the second pick with odds of -9000 on FanDuel. His selection seems almost certain after Cooper Flagg from Duke is called first by the Dallas Mavericks.

This draft won’t just focus on the second pick as the Spurs hold the 14th and 38th picks as well. The Spurs are reportedly interested in Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, a strong big man at 6-foot-10, known for his passing and defensive skills. He could bolster their interior presence.

Other potential picks include Cedric Coward from Washington and French center Joan Beringer. The Spurs conducted workouts with several of these players, indicating their serious interest.

The team is also rumored to be eyeing Chaz Lanier, a shooting wing from Tennessee, in the second round. Lanier averaged 18.9 points with a 39.5% three-point shooting rate, which would provide essential shooting depth.

As the rumors swirl, the expectation is clear: securing Harper and fortifying their roster with valuable picks could set the Spurs up for future success.