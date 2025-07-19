NBA Draft 2026: Top Players to Watch Revealed

Salt Lake City, Utah – With the 2025 NBA Draft now complete, scouts and teams are already turning their attention to the 2026 NBA Draft. Top prospects such as AJ Dybantsa from BYU, Darryn Peterson from Kansas, and Cameron Boozer from Duke are generating significant buzz as the next wave of talent heads to college basketball courts this upcoming season.

Dybantsa, a highly touted wing prospect, has drawn comparisons to NBA stars like Tracy McGrady due to his size and versatility on both ends of the floor. He recently shined at the FIBA U19 World Cup, winning MVP while leading Team USA to gold, averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Peterson, a dynamic combo guard, enters Kansas after averaging over 30 points per game in high school and earning the Naismith High School Player of the Year title. His blend of scoring ability and court vision positions him as a key player in the Jayhawks’ lineup.

Boozer, son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, has an impressive resume as a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year and brings a polished skill set to Duke. Known for his footwork and positioning in the paint, he’s expected to make an immediate impact for the Blue Devils.

Other notable prospects include Nate Ament from Tennessee, whose versatile game stands out, and Tounde Yessoufou, whose explosive scoring ability caught scouts’ attention during his high school career. As teams prepare for the upcoming college season, the race for the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is heating up with a talented class ready to showcase their skills.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on these players to see who emerges as the standout star in a draft class that is already being hailed as one of the best in recent years.