NBA 2K26 Enhances MyNBA and MyGM Features Ahead of Launch

ROSEVILLE, California — 2K Games announced significant updates to NBA 2K26’s management modes, MyNBA and MyGM, ahead of the game’s release on September 4.

One of the key features added is the option for players to engage in online playoffs, allowing them to invite up to 15 friends or open the playoff bracket to the public. This interactive gameplay aims to intensify the competitive experience.

The developers revealed that simulations in these modes will be about eight percent faster than in the previous edition. Players can choose simulation settings configured to their preferred pace: Normal, Smarter, or Faster. The Smarter setting, while slower, mimics real-life trade strategies, while the Faster option expedites the simulation process.

Another exciting update allows users to import their MyPLAYER character onto any team roster, enabling comparisons with basketball legends throughout history. Successful franchise managers will have their accomplishments marked by banners in their arena, enriching the gameplay experience.

In MyGM mode, general managers will encounter 30 team-specific storylines starting in the 2025 offseason. This includes challenges reflective of real NBA scenarios, such as drafting, signing free agents, or aiming for the NBA Finals.

“We set out to make the NBA 2K26 MyNBA and MyGM a more memorable and rewarding experience,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “From competing in The Playoffs Online with friends to seeing your championship banners rise in the rafters, every detail is designed to make you feel like a true general manager building your legacy.”

Finances within the game have also been revamped to mirror historical budget situations, providing a realistic experience for players. The updated financial mechanics will play a crucial role in team management.

NBA 2K26 will feature some of the league’s top players at launch, including Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both rated at 98 overall. Players can look forward to trying out these new features upon the game’s worldwide release.