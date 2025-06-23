NBA Finals Game 7: Thunder and Pacers Face Off for History

Oklahoma City, OK – The 2025 NBA Finals will culminate on Sunday night with a historic Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. This matchup marks the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2016.

The Thunder are aiming for their first championship since relocating to Oklahoma City, while the Pacers seek their first-ever NBA title, having previously won ABA championships in the 1970s.

Indiana forced a deciding game with a strong performance in Game 6, where they secured a blowout victory. A dominant second quarter, exceptional defense, and a balanced scoring approach helped the Pacers put distance between them and the Thunder.

As the game approaches, the pressure is on Oklahoma City, who are expected to have the home court advantage. Throughout this postseason, the Thunder have been formidable at home, boasting an impressive record of 10 wins in 12 playoff games at Paycom Center.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC. Current betting odds show the Thunder favored by 7 points with an over/under of 214.5 points.

While the Thunder appear to have the upper hand based on their postseason performance, historical data suggests that Game 7s tend to be tightly contested. Of the eight Game 7s in NBA Finals history post-merger, none have been decided by more than nine points. This enhances the belief that the Pacers could put up a solid fight.

The matchup continues to throw up intriguing scenarios, with both teams showing resilience throughout the playoffs. Despite the high stakes, the Pacers may enter this game with less pressure, having already proven they can handle the tension of crucial moments in prior games.

With scoring predictions indicating a lower total, the game’s history suggests that nerves can often impact scoring. Nevertheless, both teams have the potential to break through and produce an exciting finale.

As anticipation builds for this championship showdown, all eyes are on what will unfold in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.