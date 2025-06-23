NBA Finals Spotlight: Arizona’s Influence Shines Bright

PHOENIX, Arizona — As the NBA Finals head towards Game 7 on June 22, Arizona fans are catching a glimpse of what could have been for the Suns. With players like Rick Carlisle and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander excelling, the excitement is palpable for fans of the state.

Rick Carlisle, in his second stint with the Indiana Pacers, has led the team since the 2021-22 season. After two subpar years, his coaching adjustments have started to pay off, culminating in a successful run in the playoffs. His recent strategies forced the Oklahoma City Thunder into difficult defensive switches, making the Pacers a formidable opponent.

A standout for the Pacers, former Arizona guard T.J. McConnell, is making waves by effectively scoring off the bench. McConnell’s journey began at Arizona, where he was pivotal to the team but had to sit out a season after transferring from Duquesne. His confidence on the court now mirrors that of a star player, surprising fans who watched him back in the 2012-13 season.

Another Arizona product, Bennedict Mathurin, has had an up-and-down series, yet his explosive Game 3 helped fuel hopes for Indiana fans. Meanwhile, for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points per game, dominating the midrange spots that were problematic for the Suns under former coach Mike Budenholzer.

Despite the frustrations around coaching decisions that might not fit the players, stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Brad Beal are still a significant force. The Thunder’s Lu Dort, who played at Arizona State, is proving that success in the NBA isn’t solely about offense. His defensive prowess is reminiscent of Dennis Rodman, a topic generating buzz among fans.

Rookie standout Jalen Williams has also emerged as a force, scoring 40 points in Game 5 and earning recognition for his skills. He has certainly proved his worth as “Puma Drive” was recently renamed “Jalen Williams Way.”

As fans in Arizona eagerly await Game 7, they find camaraderie in supporting all local players, knowing their paths to greatness are intertwined. With the NBA Draft approaching on June 25, change may be on the horizon for the Suns, prompting speculation among fans about future roster possibilities.