Sports
NBA Fines Cavaliers $250,000 for Player Rest Policy Violation
NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Cleveland Cavaliers $250,000 on Thursday for violating the league’s player participation policy by resting All-Star guard Darius Garland during a nationally televised game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 24.
This is the second fine the Cavaliers have received this season for a similar infraction. On Nov. 18, they were penalized $100,000 for resting players against the Miami Heat on Nov. 12.
The league’s investigation confirmed that Garland was fit to play in one of the back-to-back games. He participated in the game at home on Nov. 23 against the Chicago Bulls but did not take the court the following night in Toronto. That game was broadcast nationwide on Peacock in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.
As a result of Garland’s absence, the Raptors extended their winning streak to eight games with a 110-99 victory over the Cavaliers. Cleveland was also missing other key players, including a resting player (unnamed) and another with a sprained finger during that contest.
Recent Posts
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams
- Bengals’ Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Game vs. Bills
- Elic Ayomanor: Rising Star in the NFL with Strong Family Support
- Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades
- Palmeiras to Field Reserve Squad Against Ceará in Season Finale
- BCS Computer Rankings Update Ahead of College Football Playoff Selection Sunday
- OpenAI and Accenture Join Forces for AI Integration in 2026
- Michigan Football Expected to Play Texas in Citrus Bowl