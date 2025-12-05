NBA Fines Cavaliers $250,000 for Player Rest Policy Violation

NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Cleveland Cavaliers $250,000 on Thursday for violating the league’s player participation policy by resting All-Star guard Darius Garland during a nationally televised game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 24.

This is the second fine the Cavaliers have received this season for a similar infraction. On Nov. 18, they were penalized $100,000 for resting players against the Miami Heat on Nov. 12.

The league’s investigation confirmed that Garland was fit to play in one of the back-to-back games. He participated in the game at home on Nov. 23 against the Chicago Bulls but did not take the court the following night in Toronto. That game was broadcast nationwide on Peacock in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.

As a result of Garland’s absence, the Raptors extended their winning streak to eight games with a 110-99 victory over the Cavaliers. Cleveland was also missing other key players, including a resting player (unnamed) and another with a sprained finger during that contest.