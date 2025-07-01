NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars

NEW YORK, NY – With the 2025 NBA draft completed, the league’s free agency period kicks off soon. Teams can officially agree to contracts starting Monday at 6:00 p.m. ET, while current players can negotiate new deals with their existing teams.

This year’s free-agent market lacks star players but is flooded with skilled starters and rotational talents across positions. The Brooklyn Nets are the only franchise anticipated to have significant cap space, with eligibility for a $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Each team’s approach will vary based on their financial situation, positional needs, and whether they can retain their own players.

The Atlanta Hawks are targeting Caris LeVert for his reliable scoring off the bench. They aim to keep him while utilizing the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The Hawks might also seek to strengthen their frontcourt, especially after trading for Kristaps Porziņģis.

The Boston Celtics, under financial constraints, hope to re-sign veteran Al Horford while exploring free-agent options. Despite a tight budget, they may consider players like Prince from the Milwaukee Bucks or Tim Hardaway Jr. if he agrees to a lower salary.

Over in Brooklyn, the Nets are poised to make strategic moves. They need to balance their cap space while keeping standout player Cam Thomas, who averaged 24.0 points last season, amid discussions for other key signings.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets seek shooters after finishing low in three-point efficiency. Players like Malik Beasley could fill that gap alongside LaMelo Ball to enhance their offensive capabilities.

The Chicago Bulls are keen on securing Josh Giddey, who had a breakout season, to a long-term deal, while also looking for other prospects to bolster their young core.

Other teams are focusing on filling positional gaps effectively. The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to retain Ty Jerome, while the Denver Nuggets are after reliable backup centers, considering options like Al Horford. The Detroit Pistons will likely focus on extending Beasley following his standout season, while the Golden State Warriors seek a starting center as Kevon Looney tests free agency.

As teams finalize their free agency approaches, the next week promises significant activity as franchises look to reshape their rosters ahead of the new season. The July 1 start of free agency will reveal how each team navigates the market’s challenges and opportunities.