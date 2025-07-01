NBA Free Agency 2025 Opens with Major Trades and Signings

NEW YORK, NY — The NBA free agency period for 2025 officially opened at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, June 30. As teams scramble to finalize their rosters, a flurry of trades and contract agreements have already been reported.

Among the first major moves, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to waive All-Star guard Damian Lillard to create salary cap space for acquiring center Myles Turner. Turner has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks, marking one of the offseason’s biggest free agent signings.

In Oklahoma City, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has secured a four-year, $285 million extension, solidifying his position with the team after being named the Kia MVP and NBA Finals MVP. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have added veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dario Šarić.

Other notable signings include the New York Knicks agreeing to terms with Guerschon Yabusele for two years and $12 million, while veteran guard Gary Harris has signed a two-year deal with the Bucks as well.

LeBron James has chosen to exercise his player option for the 2025-26 season, continuing his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. In contrast, James Harden is opting out of his current deal to sign a new $81.5 million agreement with the LA Clippers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is anticipated to sign a five-year, $240 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Kim’s center Deandre Ayton will become a free agent after a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves have secured Julius Randle on a three-year, $100 million deal, and the Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson.

In Houston, Dorian Finney-Smith is set to join the Rockets on a four-year, $53 million contract, and Clint Capela will return to the franchise with a three-year, $21.5 million deal. Across the league, players are making moves, and the dynamics of teams are changing rapidly as the offseason continues.

The free agency period has already reshaped many rosters and left fans eager for what’s next in the NBA. The intensity of negotiations hints at a busy summer in professional basketball.