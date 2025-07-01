Sports
NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The NBA’s free agency officially opened on Monday evening, sparking a flurry of signings and trades across the league. Key players like LeBron James, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving have decided to remain with their respective teams, setting the stage for an intriguing offseason.
The Philadelphia 76ers made headlines with the signing of former Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford to a two-year, $5.3 million deal. Watford, who averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists last season, hopes to improve his shooting percentage after a dip last year.
In New York, the Knicks are looking to upgrade their depth by bringing in former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. He is expected to sign a veteran minimum deal following a buyout with the Utah Jazz.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have focused on retaining their key players, including Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr., who both agreed to new contracts. Portis’s new deal will keep him in Milwaukee for the next two years.
The Charlotte Hornets signed center Mason Plumlee to a one-year, $3.4 million deal as they look to add size during free agency.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks took a significant step in their roster improvement by adding sharpshooter Luke Kennard in a one-year, $11 million deal. They also secured Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a four-year, $62 million contract.
On the trade front, the Denver Nuggets executed a notable deal with the Brooklyn Nets, trading Michael Porter Jr. along with a future first-round pick for wing Cam Johnson.
The free agency period is expected to continue generating buzz as teams aim to strengthen their rosters prior to the upcoming season. CBS Sports will provide ongoing updates regarding significant trades, signings, and player news as they unfold.
