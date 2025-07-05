NBA Free Agency Spurs Surprising Moves and Heartfelt Farewells

Los Angeles, California — The 2025 NBA free agency kicked off on June 30, and already, significant moves have sent ripples through the league. The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly considering waiving star player Damian Lillard to sign Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, a development that has shocked many fans and analysts.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise at the turn of events. One user remarked, “This is going to be epic if Giannis stays. It feels like such a dramatic shift for Milwaukee.” Meanwhile, reports indicate that if the Pacers do not retain Turner, the situation could lead to considerable disappointment in Indiana.

Additionally, the Golden State Warriors faced a heart-wrenching loss as they decided not to retain Kevon Looney, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. “It’s such a sad scene to wake up to,” said one fan. “Our team has gotten smaller and potentially worse defensively.”

As the first day of free agency unfolded, rumors circulated about other potential signings and trades. Top-tier free agent Chris Paul and NBA veterans like Russell Westbrook were among those left on the board, prompting discussions about their future roles. Analysts noted that despite the Warriors’ absence in the signing frenzy, they have a history of making calculated moves.

The Denver Nuggets also announced a notable deal, trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson and signing Bruce Brown. As teams maneuver this offseason, fans remain engaged and hopeful for their franchises’ futures.

With several teams not yet participating actively in free agency, including the Warriors and the Indiana Pacers, the moves made during the initial days could be just the beginning of a transformative offseason.