NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — As the NBA offseason enters a quiet phase, several top players remain unsigned as franchise decisions loom. Key names include Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas, all seeking new contracts amid a dwindling cap space.

On July 25, 2025, the buzz around free agency began to settle as teams locked in most of their rosters. Nonetheless, few notable players such as Al Horford and Russell Westbrook still await their futures. The ongoing Kuminga saga has delayed decisions for teams like the Golden State Warriors, who are still contemplating their options.

Horford, a seasoned two-way player, is expected to sign with the Warriors. His ability to defend well and shoot from the perimeter poses a valuable asset for the squad’s system, coached by Steve Kerr. Despite being 37, he remains reliable during critical postseason games.

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, averaging 13.3 points for the Denver Nuggets, remains a significant consideration for teams. He has expressed interest in potential moves but has yet to find a new home following his decision to decline a player option worth $3.5 million.

Among the high-profile restricted free agents, Quentin Grimes and Cam Thomas are in a similar predicament as Kuminga, making them valuable trade considerations should any teams decide to move forward with sign-and-trade options.

Meanwhile, veteran guard Chris Paul recently agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul, who started all games last season, adds depth to a team bolstered by offseason trade acquisitions including Bradley Beal.

Shaquille O'Neal remarked on the situation, stating, ‘Every team is looking for shooting, and there are still solid options left.’ Players like Seth Curry, known for his long-range accuracy, may soon take on crucial roles on contender teams. However, teams are advised to act quickly as options are closing fast.

As the NBA free agency heats up, many players are left monitoring their options while keeping an eye on positional needs and team budgets, with Oct. 1 marking a deadline for contract decisions. The league remains watchful of how these negotiations unfold and what opportunities might arise in the coming weeks.