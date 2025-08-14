NBA’s Knicks Positioning for Final Roster Spot Amid Scheduling Controversy

New York, NY – The New York Knicks are nearing the completion of their roster as they prepare for the upcoming NBA season. With Landry Shamet filling one of the last two roster spots, it appears the team will finalize its remaining position with rookie Mohamed Diawara, the No. 51 overall pick.

Shamet brings valuable experience, and the Knicks can only afford to offer a rookie-minimum deal for the final slot, which is expected to go to Diawara. This decision comes as the team aims to solidify its lineup ahead of the regular season. Kevin McCullar Jr., who spent last season on a two-way contract, will count as a player with one year of service, raising his minimum salary to $2.05 million.

The financial implications are crucial. Signing McCullar and Shamet would total about $4.4 million. Without conducting a trade to cut expenses, the Knicks’ best option for the 14th roster spot will likely be Diawara. Comparisons to fellow rookie James Nnaji suggest that Diawara’s versatility makes him a more valuable addition for the team’s current needs.

Nnaji, drafted No. 31 overall, displayed potential during the Summer League but remains raw and lacks offensive impact. Diawara, however, showed promising skills, particularly on defense and ball handling. Standing at 6’9″ with a 7’4″ wingspan, Diawara’s ability to switch positions is a significant advantage given the Knicks’ needs.

The weeks ahead could see a finalization of this decision as the Knicks prepare for their season, which begins amid notable scheduling challenges. The NBA has already announced its opening matchups for the 2025-26 season, and it is evident that Eastern Conference teams, including the Knicks, are not being prioritized. Despite the lack of Eastern representation on opening night, the Knicks will be featured in one of the two national matchups on October 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for Christmas Day, New York and Cleveland are the only Eastern teams included among the ten games scheduled. This pattern raises questions about the league’s perception of the East’s competitiveness. However, the Knicks and Cavaliers stand out as strong contenders in a conference filled with uncertainties.

The Knicks’ prospects hinge not just on their roster decisions but also on how they are viewed in terms of potential success. With a flagship market and a solid roster, New York is expected to perform well, marking them as a team to watch this season.