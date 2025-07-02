NBA Offseason Heats Up with Trades and Free Agency Moves

NEW YORK, NY — As the NBA offseason unfolds, teams are starting to make significant moves ahead of the free agency period. With the NBA Finals and the draft wrapping up, attention is now focused on building rosters for the upcoming season.

Among the notable developments, the Trail Blazers have agreed to a buyout with center Deandre Ayton. This decision comes after discussions with several teams, but finding a suitable trade partner proved challenging due to Ayton’s substantial salary of $35.55 million. The Blazers are emphasizing player development and will shift their focus to younger talents like Scoot Henderson.

In Detroit, the Pistons are actively exploring the trade market for forward Simone Fontecchio as they look to free up salary cap space amid an investigation involving guard Malik Beasley. Beasley’s future with the team is uncertain as he was in talks for a new contract before the allegations surfaced.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing agreements with players like Naz Reid and Julius Randle. The focus is now shifting to restricted free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with several teams, including the Pistons and Hawks, expected to pursue him as he enters the market.

Trades are also in motion as the Wizards have finalized a deal sending Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey to the Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk. This trade frees up significant salary cap space for the Wizards while providing the Pelicans with a young scorer in Poole.

With free agency set to kick off soon, many teams are in the market for key positions, particularly centers. Teams like the Lakers and Rockets are focusing their efforts on finding suitable big men as they restructure their rosters. The upcoming weeks promise more trades and signings as teams aim to secure the right pieces for the 2025-26 season.

The NBA offseason is expected to unfold quickly, with more updates likely emerging in the days leading into free agency.