NBA Offseason: Key Moves and Strategies for Eliminated Teams

NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 NBA offseason begins, teams that faced playoff exits are now focused on strategies for improvement. With the draft approaching, franchises are assessing their rosters and preparing for potential trades and free agency.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off their first championship, are positioned uniquely with all players under contract for the 2025-26 season. Despite their title, they hold two first-round draft picks that could significantly impact their future. Thunder general manager Sam Presti emphasizes a focus on sustainability and growth.

The Indiana Pacers are wrestling with contract negotiations for star center Myles Turner, who had an outstanding season with the third-highest blocks in the league. Despite facing injuries, the Pacers remain optimistic about building upon their strong playoff performance.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks, after a successful season, need to improve team depth. Owner James Dolan emphasized the need for consistent team-building rather than quick fixes that may not yield sustainable success.

Western Conference teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves aim to capitalize on their recent playoff run by retaining key players like Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who are entering contract decisions. Their financial flexibility is a crucial consideration as they navigate this offseason.

The Denver Nuggets face the prospect of a coaching change as well as uncertainty surrounding their current roster, which includes MVP Nikola Jokic. Their front office needs to balance high payrolls while remaining competitive.

For teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, the focus will be on finding effective supporting players. Golden State looks to overcome depth challenges post-playoffs, while the Lakers need to decide on roster changes that align with star LeBron James’ future.

In the East, the Boston Celtics are confronted with challenges related to contract extensions of star players. Their salary structure creates pressure for roster management without sacrificing talent.

Teams like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are entering pivotal stretches, needing to cultivate young talent to build strong futures. The Rockets, in particular, see growth as essential to overcoming previous seasons of struggle.

Each team eliminated from the playoffs is looking ahead to the draft and beyond, balancing immediate needs with long-term goals. As trades and contract negotiations heat up, the strategies formulated during this offseason will shape the NBA landscape for years to come.