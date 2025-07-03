NBA Offseason: Trade Rumors Heat Up With Expiring Contracts and Buyouts

PHOENIX, Arizona — As NBA free agency approaches, teams are actively working on trades and buyouts, with players like Deandre Ayton and Nick Richards at the center of recent rumors. Just days before free agency starts, HoopsHype reports various teams are discussing potential deals.

Portland Trail Blazers have reached an agreement with center Deandre Ayton for a buyout. Prior to this, the Blazers engaged in trade conversations with several teams but struggled to find suitable deals that matched Ayton’s $35.55 million salary due to their preference against multi-year contracts.

Ayton, who turned 27 in July, wanted to play in a more competitive setting, while Portland focuses on developing their young talents, such as Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. By releasing Ayton, Portland can utilize their full mid-level exception in free agency.

Meanwhile, Ayton is now a sought-after free agent center. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown significant interest, seeking to fill their need for a starting center.

The Detroit Pistons are also in the mix for potential trades, eyeing forward Simone Fontecchio and gauging the market. With Malik Beasley‘s recent gambling investigation impacting contract talks, Detroit aims to create financial flexibility to pursue other free agents like Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

In the latest developments, Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Naz Reid and Julius Randle to substantial contracts, prompting teams to watch Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s status closely as he becomes a free agent. Interest is particularly high from the Pistons and Hawks.

Similarly, the Phoenix Suns are looking to trade center Nick Richards following trades and draft selections that have strengthened their center position. Richards, who averaged 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds last season, could be targeted by teams like the Lakers.

With the NBA offseason in full swing, teams are looking to strengthen their rosters through acquisitions while managing salary cap constraints. The latest trade discussions highlight the strategic moves franchises will take as the new season approaches.