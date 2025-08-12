Sports
NBA Opening Week and Christmas Schedule Unveiled for 2025-26 Season
NEW YORK, NY – ESPN and ABC today announced the 2025-26 NBA regular season’s Opening Week and Christmas Day schedules. The action kicks off with two doubleheaders on October 22 and 23, featuring high-profile teams including the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Opening Week includes marquee matchups, starting on October 22 at 7 p.m. ET when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks. Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell will visit Madison Square Garden to challenge Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. The day continues with a late game featuring the San Antonio Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks, with both teams showcasing their top draft picks, Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, respectively.
On October 23, a rematch of the previous NBA Finals takes center stage at 7:30 p.m., as the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, take on the Indiana Pacers. The night wraps up with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m.
Christmas Day games are a highlight of the NBA season. This year, five games will be aired exclusively on ESPN and ABC. The action begins at 12 p.m. ET with the Cavaliers returning to New York to play the Knicks. Following that, the Spurs visit the Thunder at 2:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Mavericks head to the Warriors, followed by a prime-time game featuring the Lakers and the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. The night will conclude with the Timberwolves against the Nuggets at 10:30 p.m.
ESPN’s partnership continues as the primary broadcast partner of the NBA, now entering its 24th season. The scheduled matchups for Christmas Day showcase top teams and players, providing fans with an exciting day of basketball. The full 2025-26 NBA schedule will be announced on August 21.
