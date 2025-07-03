Ex-NBA Player Ben McLemore Found Guilty of Rape in Lake Oswego Trial

Lake Oswego, Oregon — Former NBA player Ben McLemore was found guilty Thursday of raping a woman in the fall of 2021. The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before making their decision after a trial that featured hours of testimony from both McLemore and his accuser.

During his testimony, McLemore, 32, described waking up to a woman fondling him while he was at his teammate Robert Covington‘s home. He claimed he believed she was awake and willing, stating, “She didn’t give no signal or stress that she did not want me to continue.”

The woman, who was 21 at the time, testified that she was incapacitated and passed out under a blanket when McLemore had sex with her. She said she had been drinking heavily during a party that night.

McLemore testified that he had consumed about eight tequila shots and several mixed drinks and became disoriented before the encounter. He claimed he did not know the woman and first learned of her allegations when his wife called him in January 2023 to express concern that someone was following her.

Sergeant Vaughn Bechtol of the Lake Oswego Police, who was investigating the case, testified that he spoke to McLemore during a phone call that day. McLemore admitted to lying at that time, fearing his wife and mother-in-law were listening.

A forensic scientist had previously testified that McLemore’s DNA matched samples collected from the woman during a hospital visit shortly after the incident. Deputy District Attorney Randi M. Hall questioned McLemore about inconsistencies in his claims and messages to his wife, challenging his credibility throughout the trial.

McLemore’s defense lawyer, during redirect examination, asked whether he had raped the woman, to which McLemore firmly replied, “No, I did not.” The trial is expected to continue on Friday, with more testimonies scheduled.