NBA Player Marcus Morris Sr. Arrested on Fraud Charge in Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – Marcus Morris Sr., a 13-year NBA veteran, was arrested on a fraud charge on Sunday. According to online booking records, he was taken into custody in Broward County.

Morris’s mug shot was released by Florida authorities. In the photo, he shows no expression while staring straight ahead, a stark contrast to many celebrities who often smile for the camera.

Born in Philadelphia, Morris played college basketball at the University of Kansas. He was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. After two seasons in Houston, he played for several teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Morris split his time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 12 points and 4.4 rebounds over his 832 career games.

Morris has faced legal troubles in the past, including a battery charge in 2012, for which he entered a diversion program. He also faced assault charges after an alleged brawl in 2015.

As of now, law enforcement has not provided further details regarding his recent arrest. Reports indicate that updates may follow.