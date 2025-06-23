NBA Prospects Injury Raises Concerns Over Pre-Draft Process

San Antonio, Texas – Jalon Moore, a forward from the University of Oklahoma, suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a pre-draft workout on June 17, just four days before the 2025 NBA Draft. His agent, Mike Silverman, confirmed the injury and noted it has raised significant concerns about the pre-draft process.

Moore, who is ranked 76th by CBS Sports and was projected to be a second-round pick, was undergoing final evaluations when the injury occurred. Despite being expected to make a full recovery, the timing of the injury could impact his draft prospects severely. “We’re truly heartbroken for Jalon,” said Silverman. “It’s time to revamp the NBA pre-draft process. Traveling across the country for these intense workouts puts players at risk for major injuries.”

Reports indicate that Moore was scheduled for several workouts leading up to the draft, a common practice among prospects that can lead to substantial wear and tear. “Moore had been preparing for these workouts for quite some time, so this injury is unfortunate,” said industry analyst Jonathan Givony.

The 22-year-old Moore averaged 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in his senior year and showcased impressive athletic ability at the NBA Combine. However, it remains uncertain how this injury will affect his chances of being drafted.

While players with injuries have been drafted before, it is often reserved for top prospects. Whether Moore will hear his name called remains to be seen. He has been a versatile player, known for his scoring and ability to shoot from three-point range.

As he begins the recovery process, there is hope that Moore will eventually return to form and have an opportunity to play in the NBA.