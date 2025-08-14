NBA Reveals 2025/26 Season Schedule and MVP Contenders

NEW YORK, NY – The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced the schedule for the 2025/26 season, which will kick off on October 20, 2025. The season will feature dates and opponents for 80 of each team’s 82 games. The final two games are yet to be determined and will happen as part of the Emirates NBA Cup from December 9 to December 15.

Opening night will see the defending champions, Oklahoma City Thunder, receiving their championship rings before facing the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that evening, the Golden State Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA Cup comprises 60 games held on ‘Cup Nights’ starting from October 31 through November 28. Fans can expect thrilling matchups as the league ramps up for a competitive season.

In addition to the schedule release, the NBA is buzzing about potential MVP candidates. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Thunder to their recent championship, is a top contender again. The 27-year-old averaged 32.7 points per game last season and remains a key player for his team’s success.

Another strong MVP hopeful is Nikola Jokić, who finished a close second in the previous voting and averaged a triple-double last season. Known for his unique skill set, the 30-year-old from Serbia could easily reclaim the award again, especially after a solid EuroBasket performance.

Luka Dončić, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, has made significant changes ahead of the season, reportedly losing 31 pounds. His aim is to increase his agility on the court and might make him a strong MVP contender if he reaches his previous form.

The season promises excitement, particularly with key dates including the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles on February 13-15, 2026, and the trade deadline on February 5, 2026. Furthermore, the Christmas Day lineup will feature five iconic matchups, ensuring the holiday stays celebrated with thrilling basketball action.