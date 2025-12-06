NBA Scouts Eye Top College Prospects at Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS — The Players Era Festival drew attention from NBA scouts as they tracked potential 2026 draft picks this past weekend. Held over three days, the event showcased talent from 18 major-conference programs, even in the absence of Kansas star Darryn Peterson due to injury.

Duke‘s Cameron Boozer stole the spotlight with a stunning performance, scoring 35 points against Arkansas on Thanksgiving night. This game highlighted his ability to dominate on the court, demonstrating a refined perimeter game and impressive footwork that eased concerns about his offensive versatility.

Boozer’s 39.6 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) leads all of college basketball, showcasing not only his scoring prowess but also his playmaking skills—averaging three assists per turnover. His basketball IQ was evident in a moment against Arkansas where he opted to pass rather than forcing a tough shot.

Meanwhile, scouts are also watching Peterson closely. Despite missing significant time this season, his standout performance in a previous game against North Carolina left many believing he remains a top draft prospect.

Other notable players included BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, who had a mixed showing, and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, who attracted attention for his explosive dunks and rebounding ability. Much is expected from Wilson as he prepares for upcoming matchups against elite teams like Kentucky.

Tennessee’s Nate Ament displayed considerable talent but also encountered struggles during high-stakes games, while freshman Kingston Flemings caught eyes with his impressive scoring ability.

As players like Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa continue to shine, the impending draft class is shaping up to be a compelling one, filled with athletes keen on showcasing their skills at every opportunity.