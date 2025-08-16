2025-26 NBA Season Key Dates Announced

NEW YORK, NY — The NBA has released its key dates and events for the upcoming 2025-26 season, outlining a fresh lineup of anticipated games and deadlines. This announcement, made on August 14, 2025, details critical moments for players and fans alike.

The season kicks off with the NBA Early Entry Deadline set for April 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET, marking an important date for players considering their futures. The playoffs will begin shortly after, featuring the Conference Semifinals starting on May 5 and 6, with a possibility of moving up to May 3 and 4.

The much-anticipated NBA G League Combine is set for May 9-11, offering a platform for upcoming players. The NBA Draft Combine scrimmages will take place on May 14 and 15, allowing scouts to evaluate emerging talents.

As the playoffs get underway, the Western Conference Finals will commence on May 20 with the Minnesota Timberwolves facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Eastern Conference Finals will start the following day with the Indiana Pacers playing against the New York Knicks.

Game dates span from May 20 to June 22, culminating in June 25-26 with the 2025 NBA Draft taking place. Each team can negotiate with free agents starting June 23, marking a pivotal period for franchises.

For fans looking to stay engaged, ESPN and ABC will broadcast many of these crucial games, including the NBA Finals running through June 22.