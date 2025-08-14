NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21

NEW YORK, NY – The 2025-26 NBA season is set to kick off on October 21, featuring high-profile matchups that will spotlight some of basketball’s biggest stars. The opening night will showcase the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder raising their championship banner as they host the Houston Rockets, followed by a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant, who recently joined the Rockets, will be watching as the Thunder honor their recent championship victory. The match against the Lakers marks LeBron James’ eighth season in Los Angeles, while Luka Doncic is set to play his first full season on the team.

This year’s opener is particularly significant as it represents the return of NBA games to NBC for the first time in 23 years. The network, along with Amazon Prime Video, has secured media rights for the league, enhancing its long-standing relationship with Disney from ABC and ESPN.

The games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Lakers-Warriors matchup at 10 p.m. ET. The event promises to be a spectacular celebration of basketball, setting the tone for the season ahead.

In addition to the opening night games, Christmas Day will also feature five marquee games with a heavy lean towards the Western Conference. The schedule includes the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the New York Knicks, and the Houston Rockets squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers, among others. Notably, the Knicks are playing their 58th Christmas game, extending their record in this annual tradition.

Not visible on this year’s Christmas slate are the Boston Celtics, who typically appear on the holiday but have been sidelined due to injuries and a shift in team dynamics. Meanwhile, the Thunder, Rockets, and Cavaliers will make their Christmas debuts this year, enhancing the day’s offerings for fans.

The NBA will announce the full 2025-26 season schedule soon, while fans eagerly anticipate some exciting matchups coming up on these two iconic days of the basketball calendar.