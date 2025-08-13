NBA Season Opener Features Thunder vs. Rockets, Lakers vs. Warriors

New York, NY – The 2025-26 NBA season will officially start on Oct. 21 with a doubleheader on NBC. The opening game features the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder facing the newly revamped Houston Rockets, led by Kevin Durant.

This season promises to be especially significant for Durant, who began his career with the Thunder and will watch them celebrating their championship title before the game. After the Thunder’s matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors.

‘This is an exciting way to kick off the season,’ NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. ‘The matchups are compelling, and we expect high energy from both players and fans.’

The Thunder boast a strong roster, including reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. Each player recently signed significant contract extensions, ensuring the Thunder’s competitive future.

In contrast, the experienced Lakers—featuring Luka Doncic and LeBron James—aim to regain their title contention amidst the rivalry with the Warriors. Golden State will look to capitalize on the veteran experience of stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

This season marks the return of NBA games to NBC after a 23-year hiatus, creating excitement among fans. NBC’s coverage will include special matchups during the Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day games, featuring teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The full schedule for all 82 games is expected to be announced on Thursday.